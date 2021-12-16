Warsaw: Auschwitz-style banner at vaccine protest condemned

Protesters displayed a banner that featured the words 'Vaccination makes you free' on an arch

The Auschwitz Museum and Poland’s prime minister condemned on Wednesday anti-Covid vaccine protesters as “shameful” and “mindless” for toting a banner that appeared to mimic the infamous sign at the gate of a Nazi concentration camp.

Demonstrators displayed a banner that featured the words “Vaccination makes you free” on an arch, which closely resembled the gate that reads “Work makes you free” outside the Auschwitz camp.

It appeared at a protest in Poland’s capital Warsaw on Tuesday, organized by the far-right Confederation party against what it says is Poland’s program of forced vaccinations.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki posted on Facebook that the banner painted "a dramatic and dark picture of how low some politicians and protesters can fall in mindless, anti-vaccine rhetoric."

The Auschwitz-Birkenau complex of camps was established on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two.

Over 1.1 million people died there - mostly Jews - of starvation, disease, or in gas chambers.

"The appropriation of the symbol of the suffering of the victims Auschwitz... is a scandalous manifestation of moral corruption," the museum said on Twitter.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was established in 1947 to preserve the camp.

Confederation lawmaker Robert Winnicki responded on Twitter that the banner was an expression of “social indignation.”

Poland tightened its Covid curbs in the face of surging infection rates and deaths, imposing more restrictions on inoculated people and announcing plans for compulsory vaccination of doctors, teachers, and security service personnel.