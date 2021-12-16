EU leaders struggle to agree on Covid travel rules

Italy will require travelers from EU countries to show a negative test on arrival, despite vaccination status

Divisions between European Union leaders are deepening over travel rules to curb the spread of the omicron Covid variant, after Italy and Greece followed Portugal and Ireland in imposing further restrictions on travelers from other EU states.

The EU’s 27 member states continue weeks of debate over how to coordinate travel policy, with the aim of containing the Covid virus without disrupting travel within the border-free European area.

However, Italy announced that starting Thursday, it would require all travelers from EU countries to show a negative test on arrival, despite vaccination status.

Unvaccinated travelers will face a five-day quarantine.

"I have only seen that closing borders is in any case not the solution," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told reporters upon his arrival in Brussels, Belgium for an EU summit.

Conclusions of the summit called for any restrictions to be coordinated, based on objective criteria, and to not “disproportionately hamper free movement between Member States.”

Latvia’s Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said freedom of travel within the EU must not end, echoing attitudes of other EU diplomats.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported on Wednesday that omicron is likely to become the dominant variant in Europe by early 2022.

However, it did not mention any travel restrictions due to the variant already being present in many EU states.

Last week, the European Commission proposed that member states require a negative test only for people arriving from outside the EU.

A meeting of EU diplomats is scheduled for December 21 to discuss the matter.