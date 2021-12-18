English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

In blow to Johnson, UK's Brexit czar steps down

i24NEWS

1 min read
British Brexit chief David Frost in London, Britain on October 14, 2021.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFPBritish Brexit chief David Frost in London, Britain on October 14, 2021.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs and a loss in a by-election

British Brexit Minister David Frost resigned from the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the BBC reported on Saturday.

According to a "senior government source," Frost would leave his post in January due to "disillusionment" with the direction of government policy.

If confirmed, the departure of the British government's most senior Brexit negotiator is yet another blow to Johnson, who has faced warnings from some of his own Conservative Party lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge.

The report cited another unnamed source as saying that Frost was opposed to the government's new coronavirus restrictions, focus on net-zero climate targets and tax rises.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000 majority seat in a by-election.

Video poster