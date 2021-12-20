Russia seeks urgent US response over security

Moscow presented last week draft security documents proposing topics of negotiation

Russia said Monday that it urgently needed a response from the United States on its security demands, and again warned of possible military action unless it saw political action to ease concerns.

Moscow, which continues to spook the West with troop buildup near Ukraine, presented last week draft security documents proposing topics of negotiation, including a promise that NATO would abandon activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Washington noted that some of Russia’s proposals are unacceptable, adding that the US will respond this week with more concrete proposals.

Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov said that relations between Russia and the NATO military alliance reached a “moment of truth.”

“The conversation needs to be serious and everyone in NATO understands perfectly well despite their strength and power that concrete political action needs to be taken,” Gavrilov said.

“Otherwise, the alternative is a military-technical and military response from Russia,” he added, quoted by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that they did not receive any response from the US.

"I think they'll try to turn this into a slow-moving process, but we need it to be urgent because the situation is very difficult,” he said.

Ties between Moscow and Western capitals are severely strained due to accusations of Russia preparing an invasion of Ukraine.