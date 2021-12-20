EU backs Novavax shot as region's fifth Covid vaccine

Novavax says it will start shipping vaccines to the EU's 27 member states in January

The European Union approved the use of Novavax's Covid vaccine in people 18 years and older on Monday.

Data from two large studies showed the vaccine has an efficacy of around 90 percent, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding there was currently limited data on its efficacy against some variants of concern, including omicron.

"After a thorough evaluation, EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) concluded by consensus that the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality," the regulator said, according to Reuters.

The EU Commission followed shortly after the EMA's decision to give the final official go ahead.

Novavax said it would start shipping vaccines to the EU's 27 member states in January as part of its deal to supply up to 200 million doses.

Member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter, enough to inoculate about 13.5 million people, the Commission said.

"May this authorization offer a strong encouragement to everyone who has not yet been vaccinated or boosted, that now is the time to do so," said the head of the bloc's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a statement, Reuters reported.