Jake Sullivan: US ready for ‘dialogue’ with Russia

The US says 'Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia’s actions'

The White House announced on Monday that United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told his counterpart from Russia Washington is ready to engage diplomatically with Moscow.

Sullivan told Russia’s Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov that the US is willing to work “through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the NATO-Russia Council, and the OSCE,” according to National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne.

However, “He made clear that any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia’s actions, and take place in full coordination with our European Allies and partners.”

“He also noted that substantive progress can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation.”

Tensions rose between Moscow and Washington after Russia amassed its forces near Ukraine, drawing alarm from the US.

Last week, Russia presented a list of security proposals it seeks to negotiate on - one of which is a promise for NATO to abandon any military activity in Ukraine, along with the ability to veto Kiev’s future NATO membership.

The US earlier ruled out several of these demands as unacceptable.

Earlier on Monday, Moscow insisted it urgently required a response from the US regarding its proposal after Washington said it would respond to the demands this week.