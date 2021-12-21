UN urges Poland, Belarus to respect migrant rights

Throssell says 'Those interviewed described dire conditions on both sides of the border'

The United Nations called on Belarus and Poland Tuesday to address the harsh conditions facing migrants along the border.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sent a team to the border at the end of November to speak with refugees in the area, who described instances of abuse.

Most of the refugees said they were beaten or faced threats from Belarus’s security forces, and also that authorities forced them across the border.

“Those interviewed described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water and shelter, often amid freezing temperatures” Elizabeth Throssell, an OHCHR spokesperson said.

Tensions are high between the European Union and Belarus, with bloc officials arguing President Alexander Lukashenko is driving the migrant influx there as a form of retaliation against EU sanctions on Minsk.

In October, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said Belarus was “weaponizing” the refugees by encouraging them to cross the border unlawfully.

Minsk denies these allegations, and attributes the humanitarian disaster along the border to the EU.

Poland’s Stanislaw Zaryn, a representative for the country’s special services, said Warsaw’s methods of dealing with migrants are legitimate, and argued that the “migration route, controlled and organized by the Belarusian services, is only a tool used by the regime in Minsk.”

The OHCHR urged both Poland and Belarus to “ensure that refugees' and migrants' human rights are at the center of their actions.”