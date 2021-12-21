Russia asks Germany for ‘serious negotiations’ on demands

Moscow is calling for parties to negotiate 'on all the issues raised by the Russian side'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin urged "serious negotiations" on security demands it presented to the United States and NATO, during the leader’s first telephone conversation with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"The hope was expressed that serious negotiations would be organized on all the issues raised by the Russian side," the Kremlin said in a readout of the conversation, with tensions between the Washington-led military alliance and Russia soaring over the conflict in Ukraine.

A buildup of Russia’s forces near Ukraine drew alarm from both Kiev and Washington, though the Kremlin denies the state is planning an invasion.

Moscow submitted a list of several demands last week for consideration - one of which is a promise for NATO to abandon any military activity in Ukraine and grant Russia the ability to veto Kiev’s future membership.

While the US ruled out several proposals as unacceptable, the White House on Monday announced that Washington is looking to engage with Moscow through diplomatic channels on the matter.

During a press briefing on Monday, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne described a recent phone call between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and said talks would focus on worries regarding Russia’s military activity.

“He made clear that any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia’s actions, and take place in full coordination with our European Allies and partners,” Horne explained in a White House statement.