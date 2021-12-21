Poland rejects accusations of 'political' spyware use

Several Polish opposition figures say that the spyware is being used against them

Poland on Tuesday rejected accusations that it used Pegasus spying software for political ends after a top lawyer opposed to the current government said he was targeted.

"The suggestion that Polish services used operational methods for political ends is unjustified," said Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the ministry in charge of the secret services.

Roman Giertych, a lawyer involved in several cases against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told Gazeta Wyborcza that Poland was using the spyware "to fight the democratic opposition."

"Using this type of program to fight the opposition completely eliminates the sense of democratic elections," he said, explaining that the spyware was used ahead of the 2019 elections.

Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor and opposition figure, also said the spyware was used against her. She was alerted by Apple, she added.

Citizen Lab, a cyber-security watchdog based in Canada, confirmed it looked into the use of Pegasus against Giertych and Wrzosek.

"We conducted these investigations and provided confirmation to the two named individuals that they were repeatedly infected with Pegasus spyware," John Scott Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, told AFP.

Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target's messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing.