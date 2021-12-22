Ukraine military conducts drills with US missiles near separatist region

Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible offensive

Ukrainian military forces conducted combat drills with US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine as tensions run high with Russia, Ukrainian Dom television channel said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, since 2018, has received a series of consignments of US ammunition and Javelin missiles, prompting criticism from Moscow.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible offensive, although Russia denies this, and in turn accuses Ukraine and the US of destabilizing behavior.

Russia held its own military drills nearby, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. SU-30 fighter jets and SU-24 bombers from the Black Sea Fleet did aerial refueling exercises over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday 122,000 Russian troops were 124 miles away from the border with Ukraine.

Danilov told Reuters last week that Russia would need at least 500,000-600,000 soldiers at the border "in order to keep the situation under control in the event of an offensive."

He also said Russia could increase troop numbers very quickly and at any moment, but would need more than 24 hours to bring enough troops to the border to mount an invasion.