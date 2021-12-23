Lithuania extends migrant detention limit to a year

'We have to send a message to migrants and Europe,' says Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite

Migrants who cross into Lithuania from Belarus could be detained for up to a year, the Lithuanian parliament decided on Thursday.

This is an increase from the initial six-month detention limit introduced in July.

Of those who voted, 81 backed the lengthening of the detention period, 14 opposed the extension and 15 abstained.

"We have to send a message to migrants and Europe," Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told parliament, according to Reuters. "Migrants haven't flooded Europe, and Europe is grateful to us."

Roughly 4,300 migrants entered Lithuania from Belarus this year, Iraqi citizens accounting for two-thirds of the total, Reuters reported citing Lithuanian interior ministry data.

More than 3,000 people are currently held in migrant camps, the ministry said.

Since early August, Lithuania pushed more than 7,000 people back over the border. The number of migrants trying to cross from Belarus decreased in recent weeks, but Lithuania said it could soon be facing a new wave.

Last month, thousands of migrants were stuck on the European Union's eastern frontiers. The EU accuses Minsk of engineering the situation by flying migrants into Belarus and pushing them to cross the borders, allegations Belarus denies.