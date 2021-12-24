Bulgaria offers cash reward to vaccinated elderly citizens

Any retired Bulgarian will receive a one-time payment of roughly $43 in addition to their pension

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced Thursday that elderly people who get the vaccine against Covid would be eligible for a cash reward in an effort to boost vaccination rates.

Petkov said that any retired Bulgarian will receive a one-time payment of roughly $43 in addition to their pension within the next six months when vaccinated with the first or second dose.

Pensioners who already have three shots will also be eligible for the reward.

Simultaneously, Bulgaria’s government is also launching a widespread information campaign to convince vaccine-skeptic Bulgarians to get inoculated so as to avoid a new wave of Covid.

"Our government's priority is not to have as many people dying from Covid, but to ease the pressure on hospitals and mainly to protect our elderly who are most at risk," Petkov said in a televised statement.

Of the 27 member states of the European Union, Bulgaria is the least vaccinated nation with only 27 percent of its adult population fully inoculated.

The country also has the highest Covid-related death rate of the EU bloc.

Petkov added that he hopes the new incentive would help the Balkan country vaccinate about 300,000 people over the age of 65 by the end of January 2022.

Bulgaria reported 1,463 new Covid infections and 56 deaths on Thursday, amid 30,359 total deaths in the country since the pandemic started.

Since Petkov’s initiative, some 16,500 vaccine doses were administered.