Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine

Images show a base in Crimea packed with hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks

New satellite images captured by a private US company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks while pressing the United States for talks over security guarantees it is seeking.

The images released late on Thursday by US-based Maxar Technologies showed a base in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, packed with hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks as of December 13.

A Maxar satellite image of the same base in October showed the base was half empty.

The Kremlin reiterated on Friday that it reserves the right to move its own forces on Russian territory as it sees fit and that Western countries were carrying out provocative military maneuvers near its borders.

Western and Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of building up troops again near Ukraine's border since October after an earlier brief buildup in April, when Maxar also released images.

US President Joe Biden and other leaders say Moscow appears to be weighing an attack on Ukraine as soon as next month, something Moscow repeatedly denied.