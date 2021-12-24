Poland says Germany wants to turn EU into 'Fourth Reich'

Poland is involved in a lengthy stand-off with the European Union

The head of Poland's ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday that Germany was trying to turn the European Union into a federal "German Fourth Reich."

Speaking to the far-right Polish daily GPC, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party said some countries "are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU."

"If we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in different ways," said Kaczynski, who is also a deputy prime minister.

He added that the EU's Court of Justice was being used as an "instrument" for federalist ideas.

Poland is involved in a lengthy stand-off with the European Union, particularly over the judicial reforms that PiS has pushed through since 2015.

In the latest twist, the EU this week said it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring EU law and undermining judicial independence.

Poland has accused the EU of "bureaucratic centralism."

During German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Warsaw earlier this month, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the current German government's support for EU federalism was "utopian and therefore dangerous."