UK sets new record for Covid cases

The UK government on Friday recorded 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test

The United Kingdom reported Friday a day of record Covid cases with estimates showing swathes of London’s population are carrying the virus.

Omicron’s relentless spread is driving a surge in cases, especially in the UK capital.

According to models from the Office for National Statistics, about one in 20 London residents likely had Covid on December 16, and estimates suggest this rose to one in 10 days after.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1474048410558906371 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate.

Despite the outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out new restrictions on Tuesday, citing uncertainty about the severity of the Covid variant omicron and hospitalization rates.

While recent research suggests that the latest variant has a lower rate of hospitalization than previous strains, health officials remain cautious.

"There is a glimmer of Christmas hope... but it definitely isn't yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat," Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, told the BBC.

Government data showed 122,448 new cases on Saturday, up from 119,789 on Thursday.

"What we have got now is a really fine balance between something that looks like a lower risk of hospitalization - which is great news - but equally a highly transmissible variant and one that we know evades some of our immune defenses,” Harries added.

The UK government on Friday recorded 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857 - the highest in Europe.