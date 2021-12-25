UK: Armed Intruder arrested for breaching Windsor Castle grounds

The 95-year-old monarch spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle

British police arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Thames Valley police said the security breach took place at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old from Southampton is in custody.

The 95-year-old monarch, who spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, was celebrating Christmas there with her son, Prince Charles and other close family.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”

In her Christmas Day message broadcast the previous day, the Queen pain tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who died at 99 in April.