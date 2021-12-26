Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold January talks

'We have already received this (NATO) offer, and we are considering it,' the Foreign Ministry says

Russia is considering NATO's proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on January 12, Russian media reported on Sunday, quoting the Foreign Ministry.

Russia unveiled a list of security proposals last week, including a promise NATO would end military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine and a call for no new military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

"We have already received this (NATO) offer, and we are considering it," Russian news outlet TASS quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The US and Ukraine say Russia is possibly preparing for an invasion of its neighbor, a claim that Russia denies. In turn, Russia says that Ukraine's growing relationship with NATO is causing the standoff to escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia wanted to avoid conflict but needs an "immediate" response from the US and its allies regarding its security demands, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration said some of Russia's security proposals are unacceptable, but stated that Washington will respond with more concrete ideas.

Vice President Kamala Harris said, in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation," that Washington is in direct contact with Moscow about the issue, reiterating the US commitment to Ukraine.

"We've been very clear that we are prepared to issue sanctions like you've not seen before," Harris said, but did not elaborate on specific sanctions.