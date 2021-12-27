Simon Wiesenthal Center places BBC 3rd on list of antisemitic groups

'We believe the BBC has been guilty of several antisemitic incidents over the past year'

UK broadcaster BBC was labeled "antisemitic" by the Simon Wiesenthal Center and ranked third on an annual list of antisemitic movements, according to a report by the Daily Mail on Sunday.

The ranking places the British channel just behind Iran and the Hamas terrorist group in power in the Gaza Strip.

"One might be surprised to see the BBC on our list, but the decision to place it in third position came after months of intense debate and discussion," Rabbi Marvin Hier, head of the center, told the newspaper.

"We believe the BBC has been guilty of several antisemitic incidents over the past year," he said.

“People might think we would designate neo-Nazi groups on our list, but the BBC is there because when a globally recognized organization allows antisemitism to infiltrate its reporting, it makes it all the more insidious and dangerous," he said.

"People all over the world trust the BBC and rely on it for truthful reporting on world events," he said.

The Wiesenthal Center report, which will be released on Tuesday, ranks Iran first on the list followed by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.