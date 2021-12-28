BBC journalist left Russia for ‘exile’ in Britain

Andrey Zakharov was designated by Russian authorities as a 'foreign agent' in October

An investigative journalist for the BBC’s Russian-language service in Moscow said Monday that he was compelled to leave Russia for “exile” in Britain due to what he considered unprecedented surveillance.

Andrey Zakharov was designated by Russian authorities as a “foreign agent” in October, a decision strongly rejected by the British broadcaster BBC.

The designation was apparently the latest development in a crackdown on media outlets that authorities in Moscow consider as hostile and foreign-backed.

Separately, BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford left Russia in August after Moscow refused to extend her work visa.

According to Reuters, the “foreign agent” designation has Cold War-era connotations and requires those labeled as such to indicate so in all of their content.

In a report published on BBC’s Russian YouTube page and authored by journalists with the foreign agent designation, Zakharov said he felt compelled to leave Russia after noticing “unprecedented surveillance” of his activities.

He did not say who was watching him and noted his uncertainty whether he was being followed because of his “foreign agent” designation or because of a recent investigation into alleged Russian hackers.

The BBC refrained to comment on the situation of Zakharov, who has investigated topics ranging from President Vladimir Putin’s personal history to Russian disinformation factories.

On Twitter, Zakharov described his departure as "the sad but precise word exile", referring to himself on the social network as "foreign agent Number 77; an exile.”