Russia closes top human rights group Memorial

The shutdown capped a year of crackdowns on Kremlin dissent, including its top critic Alexei Navalny

Russia’s Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday one of the country’s oldest and most prominent rights groups Memorial International should disband for breaking a law requiring it to act as a “foreign agent.”

Memorial was also charged by prosecutors with creating a false image of the Soviet Union as a terrorist state, and for whitewashing and rehabilitating Nazi criminals.

Sparking public outrage, the move is the latest stint in a months-long crackdown on rights activists, independent media, and opposition supporters, including the Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny.

"Memorial is a special organization with its own ideology. We combine what's called relevant human rights activities with historical studies,” said Oleg Orlov, a board member of Memorial.

“It seems that such a union does not please someone in the Russian leadership.”

The group, which has more than 50 smaller groups in Russia and abroad, is known for its studies of political repression in the Soviet era.

It was designated as a “foreign agent” in 2016, a legislation that requires any group in Russia that receives foreign funding to label itself as such, according to i24NEWS Correspondent Julia Chapman.

Memorial said in a statement that the ruling showed the modern Russian state objected to its interpretation of Soviet history, calling the ruling "unjustified, illegal, and politically motivated.”

International rights groups and the United States condemned the ruling.

"We urge Russian authorities to end their harassment of independent voices and human rights defenders," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, CNN reported.

Putin said this month that Memorial defended organizations Russia considers extremist and terrorist.

A separate court hearing about the fate of the Memorial Human Rights Center - a separate entity that focuses on oppression in modern Russia - is due Wednesday.