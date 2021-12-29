Polish prosecutors decline to investigate phone hacking claims

Those hacked believe that Poland's Law and Justice Party is responsible

Polish prosecutors said Wednesday they will not investigate an allegation that the phone of a government critic was hacked.

The University of Toronto found that Polish opposition senator Krzysztof Brejza was hacked in 2019 using the software developed by Israel-based NSO Group while running the campaign of the largest opposition party.

The Citizen Lab project also found that Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor critical of the government's reforms, and Roman Giertych, a lawyer representing opposition figures, had their phones hacked.

All three believe that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) Party is responsible.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on meetings and conversations.

"The prosecutors' office is playing for time - they do not want to launch an investigation or refuse to launch an investigation, they just treat it as a hot potato that is best to throw somewhere else," Brejza said, according to Reuters.

According to Brejza, the complaint was passed between prosecutors' offices around the country with no effect.

However, Wrzosek's case was rejected on Wednesday.

"The only indication that a cyberattack could have occurred... was a message from the telephone's manufacturer," Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, said in a statement explaining the refusal to investigate the case, Reuters reported.

"However, the message did not categorically state that a cyberattack had occurred, but contained a disclaimer that the alert might be false," adding that Wrzosek failed to hand her phone over for examination.

Wrzosek said to Polish private broadcaster TVN24 that she would appeal the decision.