Ukrainian soldier killed as tensions with Russia soar

Biden due to speak to Ukrainian counterpart after issuing second warning to Putin regarding invasion

Ukraine said Saturday one of its soldiers was killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists, as the US again warned Russia against any attacks on the country.

US President Joe Biden was due to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, after warning Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time of a tough response should he invade Ukraine.

In his New Year's Eve address, Zelensky said ending the war in the east remains his "main goal."

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the army said in a statement, adding that separatists had launched three attacks within 24 hours, using grenade launchers and small arms.

The army gave no further details of how the soldier was killed.

Tensions with Moscow have soared in recent months, with Russia massing troops near Ukraine's borders.