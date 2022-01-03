Report: Mossad bombed European firms to halt Pakistan nukes

The report says Pakistan's nuclear program posed 'an existential threat' for Israel

The Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, allegedly bombed and threatened German and Swiss companies in the 1980s that assisted in the development of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, according to a report from Swiss media.

The daily newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), based in Switzerland, first broke the story on Sunday.

During the 1980s, Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran worked closely together on the construction of nuclear weapons devices, the report explained.

Then-president Jimmy Carter’s administration sent diplomatic advances to the Swiss and German companies also aiding this project to fight the progression of Pakistan’s nuclear program, according to NZZ.

A few months later, three facilities linked to the European companies were bombed - a Cora Engineering Chur employee’s house on May 18, 1981, a Wälischmiller company factory building on May 18, 1981, and the Heinz Mebus engineering office on November 6th, 1981.

Threatening messages were also sent to other firms by phone.

"The suspicion that the Mossad might be behind the attacks and threats soon arose," the report said.

"For Israel, the prospect that Pakistan, for the first time, could become an Islamic state with an atomic bomb posed an existential threat."

Additionally, NZZ points to the fact that the Organization for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in South Asia, a previously unknown entity which claimed responsibility for the explosions, was "never heard from" again following the incident.

Adrian Hänni, a contemporary historian and intelligence service expert, told the daily that the Mossad’s participation in the bombings was probable, but there is no “smoking gun” to prove involvement.