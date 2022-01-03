Report: Poland bought NSO spyware after meeting with Netanyahu

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets

Poland's anti-corruption body purchased NSO Group's Pegasus spyware after Poland's leader met with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Polish newspaper reported Monday.

Netanyahu met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in Budapest in the summer of 2017, with the purchase taking place shortly after, Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported.

The paper also reported that the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) made the purchase illegally, citing sources and materials obtained by opposition figures in the country.

A former media advisor to former president Lech Walesa, Miroslaw Szcerba, told The Jerusalem Post the government did not purchase Pegasus from NGO Group directly but through a small Polish IT company.

A joint investigation in mid-December by the Associated Press and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab found that three individuals associated with Poland's opposition had their cellphones hacked using Pegasus. This includes Polish senator Krzysztof Brejza.

Brejza's phone was hacked with Pegasus 33 times from April 26, 2019, to October 23, 2019, Citizen Lab found. During this time he was running the opposition's campaign.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on conversations.