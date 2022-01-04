Sweden charges woman for enabling son to fight for IS

First time charges are filed in Sweden for the war crime of using a child soldier

Sweden charged a woman for allegedly allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State group as a child soldier in Syria, prosecutors said Tuesday, in the first case of its kind.

The Swedish woman allegedly travelled to Syria in 2013, Sweden's prosecution authority said, a year before the jihadist group declared a "caliphate" in large swathes of the country and neighboring Iraq.

The 49-year-old stands accused of having allowed her son to fight for armed groups, including IS, from the age of 12 to 15.

During that time, he allegedly took part "in hostilities performed by armed groups, including the terrorist organization IS."

The boy then died in 2017, it added, without elaborating on the cause of his death.

"This is the first time charges are being brought in Sweden for the war crime of using a child soldier," the prosecution authority said.

The woman, who returned to Sweden in 2020 after the military defeat of the IS proto-state, denied all charges.

But public prosecutor Reena Devgun said an investigation seemed to indicate otherwise.

It showed that "the son, during the time he lived at home, was educated and trained to partake in the hostilities, and that he had been equipped with military equipment in addition to military weapons and that he was used in battle," she said in a statement.

Public broadcaster SVT said the woman left Sweden for Syria in 2013 with her five children.

A shadow of its former self, IS is still active in Iraq and Syria in a much reduced capacity.

During the group's heyday a small number of individuals travelled from across Europe and wider a field to join it.