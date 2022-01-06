Rabbi works to strengthen ties between Muslims, Jews

'When it comes to Jews and Muslims, not only do we share a common faith, but we share a common fate'

A rabbi is working to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between Muslims and Jews, especially in Azerbaijan, which is home to the largest Jewish community in the Muslim world.

While the former Soviet republic is a model of tolerance for different faiths and ethnicities, it wasn’t always this way for Jews in Azerbaijan.

“Under the Soviet Union… all religions were oppressed and persecuted,” Rabbi Marc Scheier told i24NEWS.

But today, the community is flourishing.

“Azerbaijan has a rich history when it comes to its indigenous Jewish community,” the rabbi said, calling the Caucasus country a “paradigm for the greater Muslim world in terms of its reverence… and the higher regard” for local Jews.

As of 2018, almost 8,000 of Azerbaijan’s population of over 10,000,000 were Jewish.

“Many people believe it goes back to the destruction of the Second Temple. Many of the Jews who were exiled ultimately settled in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” explained Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.

The Abraham Accords, signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August 2020, marked progress towards Jewish-Muslim normalization.

Since then, Bahrain and Morocco joined the peace accord, and it was confirmed Monday that Israel and Indonesia are working towards normalizing relations.

“Whether it's Azerbaijan or many of the Gulf states, there has been a conscious effort to have Islam connect with or reach out to the other Abrahamic traditions,” the rabbi noted to i24NEWS.

“When it comes to Jews and Muslims, not only do we share a common faith, but we share a common fate.”