Controversial Israeli spyware at heart of political scandal in Poland

Poland’s most powerful politician confirmed reports that the country bought advanced spyware from a controversy-hit Israeli producer of surveillance software, yet denied that it was being used to target his political opponents.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, said on Friday that the Polish secret services are using the NSO Group's Pegasus software to "combat crime," a fact his allies previously denied.

Kaczynski said the use of such spyware arose in response to the growing use of encryption, which defeated earlier monitoring technologies.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on conversations.

“It would be bad if the Polish services did not have this type of tool,” Kaczynski told Polish media.

The admission follows reports that three Polish government critics were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus.

Kaczynski said he saw no reason to set up such a commission, and he denied that the surveillance played any role in the outcome of the 2019 election.

“There is nothing here, no fact, except the hysteria of the opposition. There is no Pegasus case, no surveillance,” Kaczynski said. “No Pegasus, no services, no secretly obtained information played any role in the 2019 election campaign. They lost because they lost. They shouldn’t look for such excuses today.”