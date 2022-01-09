EU chemical ban sparks uproar among tattoo artists

The ban applies to 4,000 chemicals including isopropanol alcohol, a common ingredient in tattoo inks

A ban on thousands of chemicals including some used in tattoo inks was implemented in European Union member states last week, sparking anger and fear among artists in the tattoo industry.

The new regulations - known as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) - apply to 4,000 substances that could cause cancer and health issues.

Tin-Tin, a tattoo artist in France who heads the French tattoo industry union SNAT, told i24NEWS that the ban is “not helpful for anyone.”

Included among the banned chemicals is isopropanol alcohol, a common ingredient in tattoo inks, the BBC reported.

“If they want to make something forbidden that causes cancer, why don’t they make the cigarette forbidden? Because tattoos haven’t killed anyone,” the tattooist added.

According to The Guardian, an estimated 54 million people across the EU have tattoos.

The European Chemical Agency, which helped draft REACH, says the inks can be hazardous and could potentially cause “skin allergies” and other serious problems.

“The study they published is very crypt. They don’t bring any proof of anything, it's just… what ‘may cause’ and ‘could happen,’ but never happened before,” said Tin-Tin.

While the EU insists there are replacement inks and they are not trying to undermine the tattoo industry, artists are denouncing such claims, saying replacement inks are not easily obtainable and that the ban is baseless.

Trade associations also warn that it will “criminalize” artists and threaten an entire sector already reeling from the Covid pandemic, The Guardian reported.

“We don’t know what’s going on. The only thing we know is that it's going to be 4 times more expensive than the pigment we use now,” Tin-Tin noted.