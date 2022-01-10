Far-right Zemmour: France’s schools ‘indoctrinate’ children

Zemmour says 'Schools cannot be the place where LGBT and anti-racism ideologies brainwash our children'

Eric Zemmour, a far-right politician campaigning for France’s presidency, condemned the presence of anti-homophobia groups at schools, arguing that they “brainwash” young students.

“Over the past 40 years, our children have been indoctrinated,” Zemmour told reporters on Monday.

“Schools cannot be the place where LGBT and anti-racism ideologies brainwash our children,” the politician, who opposes same-sex marriage, said.

Zemmour also plans to scrap foreign language classes for primary school students, and instead encourages the study of classical languages like Greek and Latin in high school.

He additionally aims to shelve school benefits for the parents of children who misbehave.

The conservative journalist first announced his candidacy in November last year, with a campaign video promising to “give back the power to the people, take it back from minorities that oppress the majority.”

He currently holds fourth place among France’s presidential polls, lower than the more established conservative candidates looking to challenge President Emmanuel Macron like Valerie Pecresse and the far-right’s Marine Le Pen.

The politician previously encountered controversy last year for pointing a sniper rifle at journalists during an arms fair in Paris - an act which France’s Minister Delegate for Citizenship Marlene Schiappa called "horrifying" and "not funny."

Zemmour argued that the official was “trying to whip up a grotesque controversy” with her remarks.