Zelensky calls for new summit to end war in Ukraine

Zelensky says 'It is time to agree in a substantive manner on an end to the conflict'

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a new summit with France, Germany and Russia to resolve the conflict in his country, at the center of intensive talks between the West and Russia this week.

"It is time to agree in a substantive manner on an end to the conflict and we are ready to take the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelensky said in a statement following a meeting with European diplomats.

The announcement follows high-level talks held Monday between senior officials from both Russia and the United States.

Although both parties pledged to continue with their attempts at de-escalating the situation, the meeting did not produce any definitive answers to resolving the heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over Kyiv.

Russia is said to have 100,000 troops situated along its border with Ukraine, which prompted fears of a potential invasion of the country.

However, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed reporters after the Moscow-Washington meeting that the state told the US it has no such ambitions towards Ukraine.

“We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans, no intentions to attack,” the official said Monday, according to the BBC.