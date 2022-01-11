Hungary's Orban to face united opposition at April 3 vote

Orban remains popular despite critics' accusations of rampant corruption

Hungary will hold a general election on April 3, the president said Tuesday, with controversial right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban facing his toughest contest since coming to power in 2010.

Aiming to win a fourth consecutive term, the nationalist Orban is up against a united opposition alliance with most polls indicating a close race.

Some eight million Hungarians will be eligible to vote, out of a population of 9.8 million.

Orban remains popular at home despite critics' accusations of rampant corruption and allegations he is steering Hungary towards authoritarianism.

His supporters say that he reformed Hungary after decades of stagnation and maintained the Central European EU member's national sovereignty and Christian identity.

Since 2015, the 58-year-old self-styled "illiberal" leader also become well-known abroad for his hardline anti-immigration policies, emerging along with Poland as a fierce critic of EU policies on LGBTQ rights and gender issues.

A referendum on four questions related to sex education and gender reassignment for children will also be held on April 3, President Janos Ader said in a separate statement.

In a rare endorsement of a European leader by a former US President, Donald Trump said last week Orban has his "complete support" for reelection.

At the last election in 2018 Orban's Fidesz party, with its junior coalition partner the Christian Democrats, won around 48 percent of the vote, giving it 133 of the assembly's 199 seats.

The result meant Fidesz retained the two-thirds "supermajority" it won in 2010 and 2014, enabling it to push major bills through parliament.

But for the first time since 2006, a Hungarian general election is unpredictable after the opposition joined forces to combat election rules introduced under Orban in 2012 that favor Fidesz.