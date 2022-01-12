UK PM Johnson admits to attending party during lockdown

Johnson says he believed the party to be work-related, saying he should've sent attendees inside

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday for attending a gathering at his official residence during the country's first Covid lockdown.

For the first time, he admitted that he attended the party at 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020, saying he understood the public anger that it caused.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," Johnson told parliament, according to Reuters.

He said he regretted his actions, believing the gathering was a work event.

"I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working," Johnson said.

"With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside."

Johnson came under fire last month when a video emerged of his senior aides joking about holding a Christmas party at Downing Street when the country was under lockdown.

"This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," then-press secretary Allegra Stratton joked.

Johnson apologized for the video, saying, "I apologize unreservedly for the offense that it gave up and down the country" and that he was "also furious to see that clip."