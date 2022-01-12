Denmark to offer fourth Covid jab while easing restrictions

Infection rates remain above 20,000 a day in Denmark as hospital admissions and deaths have stabilized

Denmark is set to offer a fourth Covid vaccine to vulnerable citizens as it faces record infection numbers, the country's health minister said Wednesday.

Lawmakers agreed to ease restrictions at the end of the week, which includes reopening movie theaters and music venues.

"We are now embarking on a new chapter, namely a decision to offer the fourth jab to the most vulnerable citizens," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said, according to Reuters.

Infection rates remain above 20,000 a day, however, hospital admissions and deaths have stabilized at levels below those seen a year ago.

"We are not in a worst-case scenario," Heunicke told reporters.

"We have the epidemic under control again. It's a feat of strength by the entire society."

The European Union's drug regulator expressed doubts about the need for a fourth dose, saying there is currently no data to support this approach as it seeks more data.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also said that he was unsure regarding the need for a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

Hungary said it is considering deploying a fourth shot as well. Chile began offering the fourth vaccine earlier this week, and Israel began offering the fourth vaccine to those over 60, immunocompromised, and healthcare workers.