EU parliament members call for probe into spyware abuse

'European democracy is being undermined, and the EU should act accordingly'

The third-largest group in the European Parliament called on Wednesday to establish a committee to investigate abuses done by European Union governments using spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group.

Renew Europe made its appeal after reports came out that the Pegasus software was used to hack the smartphones of opposition members in Hungary and Poland.

“We need a full inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal. European democracy is being undermined, and the EU should act accordingly,” said Sophie in ‘t Veld, a member of the European Parliament and a co-initiator of the calls for the probe, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“We cannot let this pass; our democracy is at stake.”

In 't Veld stated that the European Commission should follow the example of the United States and "quickly blacklist Pegasus' parent company, NSO," AP reported.

The US blacklisted NSO Group because of its "activities contrary to national security and the foreign policy interests of the United States."

Poland’s most powerful politician confirmed reports earlier this week that the country bought advanced spyware from NSO.

Among those hacked were a lawyer, a prosecutor, and a senator.

Pegasus was also used in Hungary to hack the devices of at least 10 lawyers, one opposition politician, and several journalists.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera.