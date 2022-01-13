Denmark accuses Russia, China, Iran of espionage threat

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service says there are examples of attempted spying on Denmark

Denmark warned Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran, and others.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there were examples of attempted spying on Denmark.

"The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years," Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a report, according to Reuters.

The report cited a 2019 incident of a forged letter, supposedly from Greenland's foreign minister to a US senator, saying an independence referendum was in the works.

Greenland and the Faroe Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark.

"It is highly likely that the letter was fabricated and shared on the Internet by Russian influence agents, who wanted to create confusion and a possible conflict between Denmark, the USA, and Greenland," the report stated.

Russia's ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, dismissed the allegation regarding the letter as false in an email to Reuters.

Barbin said the allegations "should be solely considered as an operation to cover up the scandal with the Danish authorities having provided the US National Security Agency with access to communication cables that run through Danish territory."

The Danish report also said foreign intelligence services were trying to contact students, researchers, and companies to harness Danish technology and research information.