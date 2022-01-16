Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus over cyberattack

The massive cyberattack warned Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst” on government websites

Ukraine suspects a hacker group linked to Belrusain intelligence carried out the cyberattack that hit Ukrainian government websites Thursday using similar malware used by a group tied to Russian intelligence, a Kyiv security official said.

Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary of the national security and defense council, told Reuters that Ukraine blames the attack on a group known as UNC1151.

The attack defaced government websites with threatening messages and, as Demedyuk claimed, was "a cover for more destructive actions behind the scenes."

"We believe preliminarily that the group UNC1151 may be involved in this attack," he said.

Demedyuk’s comments are the first analysis by Kyiv on the suspected culprits behind the attack.

The massive cyberattack warned Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst” on government websites, leaving some inaccessible.

"The defacement of the sites was just a cover for... the consequences of which we will feel in the near future," Demedyuk said.

It came as Russia masses troops near Ukraine’s borders, sparking fears of an invasion.

Russia dismisses such fears as “unfounded,” though.

In a reference to UNC1151, Demedyuk said: “This is a cyber-espionage group affiliated with the special services of the Republic of Belarus."

The former head of Ukraine’s cyber police said the group has a track record of targeting Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Ukraine.

"The malicious software used to encrypt some government servers is very similar in its characteristics to that used by the ATP-29 group," Demedyuk said, referring to a Russian group suspected of hacking the Democratic National Committee before the 2016 United States presidential election.