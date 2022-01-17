The perpetrator of the attack was named as UK citizen Malik Faisal Akram

UK police said two teenagers were arrested late Sunday in connection with the Texas synagogue hostage-taking on Saturday.

"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police said.

The arrests come after a 44-year-old British citizen, Malik Faisal Akram, was identified as the perpetrator of the attack on Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. US authorities said they were in contact with UK counterparts following the attack.

He reportedly entered the synagogue on the pretense he was homeless, before taking hostage three congregants and the rabbi during Shabbat services, which were being livestreamed at the time.

Akram negotiated for hours with law enforcement, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of terrorism and attempted murder charges. He was shot dead as a special FBI task force stormed the building Saturday night.

All the hostages survived the incident.

Siddiqui's lawyer denied a connection between his client and the perpetrator

US President Joe Biden called the attack an "act of terrorism."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1482856658187477002 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said in a statement that "this attack against our community once again reveals the imminent dangers emanating from the far left, the far right, and Islamist extremists."

"Pittsburgh, Poway, Monsey, and now Colleyville, must never become the 'new normal' for our community," the statement said.