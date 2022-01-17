French far-right hopeful Zemmour convicted of hate speech

Zemmour's lawyer says he would appeal the verdict, which Zemmour calls 'ideological and stupid'

A French court on Monday found far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a televised tirade against unaccompanied child migrants.

Zemmour drew widespread outrange in September 2020 when he told the CNews channel that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back."

Zemmour, a media pundit who is struggling to assemble the endorsements from elected officials required to compete in April's presidential vote, did not appear in court to hear the verdict, having skipped his trial in November.

The court fined him $11,400 in daily installments of $114 over 100 days. He could be jailed if he fails to pay the sum.

Zemmour's lawyer, Olivier Pardo, said he would appeal the verdict, which Zemmour called "ideological and stupid" in a statement Monday, saying it was contrary to free speech and democratic debate.

"This is the condemnation of a free spirit by a judicial system that has been invaded by the ideologues," he said.

"The truth is that these isolated minors who are very often neither minors nor isolated are characterized by their strong tendency towards delinquency or even criminal acts," he added. "As French citizens, we must demand the right to talk about this question."

The journalist and author has two previous convictions for hate speech and was investigated 16 times in total over incendiary remarks on immigration and Islam.

In 2011, he was fined $11,400 for claiming on TV that "most drug dealers are black and Arab." In 2018, he was ordered to pay $3,400 for comments about a Muslim "invasion" of France.