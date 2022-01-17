UK PM's former adviser says Johnson knew about lockdown party

Dominic Cummings says he is willing to 'swear under oath,' accusing Johnson of lying to parliament

A former senior adviser to Britain's Boris Johnson said on Monday that the prime minister was aware of a party being held at his residence during a Covid lockdown.

Dominic Cummings, the former advisor, said he was willing to "swear under oath" and accused Johnson of lying to parliament.

British media reported that at least 11 gatherings occurred at the prime minister's official residence and office, 10 Downing Street, or in other government departments between May 2020 and April 2021, during a Covid lockdown. An internal inquiry is being carried out to establish the facts.

Last week, Johnson apologized to parliament for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, but said he thought it was a work event.

Cummings, who left the government under acrimonious terms in November 2020, said on Twitter that the prime minister agreed that the drinks party should go ahead.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened," he said on his blog.

ITV News published an email invitation from Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to the May 20 event.

Cummings said that Reynolds was told to cancel the invite, then checked with Johnson if it should go ahead.

"The PM agreed it should," Cummings said in his blog.