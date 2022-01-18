Norwegian killer Breivik begins parole hearing with Nazi salute

Breivik says he will continue to fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance via peaceful means

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he arrived in court for a parole hearing to decide if he should be released.

Breivik killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011, subsequently spending more than a decade behind bars. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo, then shot 69 at a Labor Party youth camp, primarily teenagers.

In a makeshift court, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute.

He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said, "Stop your genocide against our white nations."

He was told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case.

"I don't want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks," Judge Dag Bjoervik said, according to Reuters.

The prosecution's case included a passage from the original 2012 verdict, saying that even after serving 21 years in prison, the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.

His lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, said Breivik intends to secure his release eventually.

Breivik blamed his crimes on online radicalization by a leaderless network of far-right extremists, motivating his attacks.

"I was brainwashed," Breivik said.

He also said he would continue to fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance via peaceful means.

Proceedings will take place over a maximum of four days, with a decision expected about a week later.