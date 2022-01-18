British PM Johnson denies lying about lockdown party

'Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday an accusation by his former advisor that he lied to parliament about a party during a Covid lockdown.

Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters: "No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules... I thought that I was attending a work event," according to Reuters.

Johnson did not answer questions about whether he would resign if proven he misled parliament, saying that he wanted to wait for the outcome of an internal inquiry.

"He’s the prime minister, he set the rules, he didn’t need anyone to tell him that the party he attended broke them," said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labor Party.

"If he had any respect for the British public, he would do the decent thing and resign."

Johnson also apologized for mistakes made in Downing Street, including parties held by staff on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband.

"I deeply and bitterly regret that happened, and I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country," he said.

This comes shortly after former advisor Dominic Cummings said that Johnson agreed that the now-infamous "bring your own booze" party should go ahead.

"The PM agreed it should (go ahead)," Cummings added. "The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties."