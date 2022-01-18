US Supreme Court to rule on Nazi-looted Pissarro painting

Camille Pissarro's oil-on-canvas painting is worth $30 million today

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday will become the latest body tasked with deciding the fate of a Nazi-looted painting hanging on the walls of an art museum in Madrid, Spain.

“Rue Saint-Honoré, Afternoon, Effect of Rain” is an 1897 oil-on-canvas painting by impressionist Camille Pissarro that was seized during World War II.

It was acquired in the 1930s and remains the center of a case that has long pitted the Spanish museum Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum against the heirs of Jewish refugees.

The painting was bought directly from Pissarro’s art dealer by the prominent Jewish Cassirer family, who in 1939 knew they had to leave Germany due to escalating Nazi oppression, The Guardian reported.

Lilly Cassirer Neubauer was told that exit visas would be issued for her family if they would hand over the prized Pissarro painting.

A Nazi-appointed appraiser offered $360 for the art piece - valued at $30 million today - which was paid into a blocked account inaccessible by the family.

More than 40 years later, Lilly’s grandson Claude discovered the painting at the Madrid art museum.

Claude sued the museum in his home state of California after Spain rebuffed his request for the painting’s return, setting off a 15-year legal battle.

“No one disputes the fact that this painting was owned by the Cassirers and was taken by the Nazis without compensation,” said the family’s attorney Stephen Zack, The Guardian reported.

The legal battle is centered on whether California or Spanish law should be used to determine the painting’s rightful owner.

While the Cassirers urge the courts to apply local law, a California court ruled in 2015 that the painting fell under Spanish law.