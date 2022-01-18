Germany could halt pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Opponents of Nord Stream 2 say it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for energy supplies

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled on Tuesday.

Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss steps after last week's talks between Russia and Western states on deploying troops along Ukraine's border ended without a breakthrough.

Scholz previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of an attack on Ukraine, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Responding to a question on Nord Stream 2, Scholz told reporters it was "clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine," Reuters reported.

Opponents of Nord Stream 2, including Ukraine and the United States, say it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for energy supplies.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said last week that approval of the project was tied to any potential conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said earlier on Tuesday during a visit to see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that it was difficult not to assess Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's borders as "a threat."

Lavrov suggested Nord Stream 2 would add to both German and European energy security, saying Moscow "drew the attention of our German colleagues to the counter-productiveness of attempts to politicize this project."