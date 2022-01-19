UK: Johnson calls to end most Covid restrictions amid political crisis

Relaxing of coronavirus rules seen as concession to critics angry over 'partygate' scandal revelations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said most restrictions deployed to fight the latest wave of the Covid pandemic in England would be lifted from next week.

The announcement comes as Johnson is on the political hot seat, facing a potential revolt from within the ranks of his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching parties, dubbed "partygate."

Conservative MP Christian Wakeford on Wednesday defected to the opposition Labour party, as a raucous parliament session in London saw no less than five calls for Johnson to resign during weekly questions for the premier.

The relaxing of coronavirus restrictions is seen as a concession to angry critics at the news that Johnson and his staff broke Covid lockdown rules by holding parties at Downing Street.

People will no longer have to wear masks in closed spaces, work from home and prove vaccination to enter public spaces such as nightclubs, Johnson told parliament.

"Because of the extraordinary booster campaign... we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire," Johnson said.

The prime minister continued: "While there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools, our scientists believe it is likely that the omicron wave has now peaked nationally."

Secondary school pupils will no longer be required to wear face masks from Thursday, Johnson said, calling for a review of self-isolation rules to be brought forward from March 24.