Blinken tells Ukraine he will keep working to avert Russian attack

i24NEWS - Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 19, 2022.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 19, 2022.

Blinken says Washington will keep providing defense assistance to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington would pursue diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine as long as it could.

While visiting Kyiv to show support, the top US diplomat said Ukrainians should prepare for difficult days. He said Washington would keep providing defense assistance to Ukraine and renewed a promise of severe sanctions against Russia in the event of a new invasion.

The Kremlin said that the tension around Ukraine was increasing as Russia waits for a written US response to its demands for security guarantees. 

The statements highlight the gulf between Washington and Moscow before talks between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that a Russian foreign policy analyst called "probably the last stop before the train wreck," according to Reuters

Blinken said he would not present a written response on Russia's proposals to Lavrov in Geneva but promised "relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace." 

He said the Russian build-up of troops near the Ukrainian borders was taking place with "no provocation, no reason."

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President (Vladimir) Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," he said.