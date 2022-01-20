Swedish report: 1 in 4 hate crimes target Jewish community

170 antisemitic hate crimes were recorded in 2020

Antisemitic incidents accounted for 27 percent of all hate crimes against religious groups in 2020 in Sweden, where Jews make up 0.1 percent of the population, according to a report by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention released last month.

Hate crimes against Muslims, who make up about 8 percent of the population, accounted for 51 percent while 11 percent targeted Christians.

In absolute numbers, 170 antisemitic hate crimes and 328 anti-Muslim hate crimes were recorded in 2020.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention publishes a hate crime report every two years.

Although the antisemitism figures in the 2020 report are significantly lower than the 280 incidents reported in 2018, the Council warned of some structural changes in the latest report and warned that there may not be a decrease in the actual prevalence of antisemitic crimes.

Among the incidents included in the 2020 report is a gathering of far-right activists outside a synagogue in Norrköping on Yom Kippur. Men had waved Nordic Resistance Movement flags in front of the synagogue, which was empty at the time.

In recent years, Jewish leaders in Sweden have warned that their community is under threat from both the far right and Muslim extremists.

Sweden, a country of some 10 million people, has about 14,900 people who identify as Jewish, according to a 2020 demographic study of European Jewry.