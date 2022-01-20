European countries urge Israel to stop construction in east Jerusalem

Four European countries say that hundreds of new buildings in east Jerusalem would be an obstacle to peace

The foreign ministries of four European countries and the European Union urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday evening to stop the construction of new housing units in east Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities recently approved plans for the construction of around 3,500 homes in east Jerusalem, roughly half in the controversial areas of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa.

France, Germany, Italy, and Spain released a joint statement, saying that the hundreds of new buildings would "constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution."

The four countries also expressed concern about the evictions and demolitions in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

"We urge the Government of Israel to permanently halt eviction and demolition procedures of Palestinian structures in east Jerusalem, as well as in Area C, which contribute to fueling tensions on the ground."

The European Union also released a statement, reiterating that evictions and demolitions "pose the risk of fueling tensions" and urging Israel not to move forward with construction plans in east Jerusalem.

"They exacerbate tensions, threaten the viability of the two-state solution, and diminish prospects for a lasting peace. The EU stands ready to give the parties full support in opening the path towards the relaunch of the peace process as soon as possible."