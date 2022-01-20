Blinken: Russia aims to turn neighbors into ‘puppet states’

Blinken says tensions are over 'whether Ukraine has a right to exist as a sovereign nation'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered remarks Thursday on the rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, and suggested that Russia seeks a return to the borders of the Cold War.

The relationship between the US and Russia deteriorated rapidly over Washington’s concerns on a potential invasion of Ukraine, driven by a large-scale buildup of Russian troops along the border.

Blinken explained that the crisis in Ukraine is “at its core… about Russia’s rejection of a post-Cold War Europe that is whole, free, and at peace.”

During his speech in Berlin, Germany, the official spoke out against Russia’s infringements on the sovereignty of neighboring countries.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about President Putin’s true intentions. But we don’t actually have to guess, he’s told us, repeatedly. He’s laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe that Ukraine is a sovereign nation,” Blinken said.

“This is not only about a possible invasion, of war” the official said, “it’s about whether Ukraine has a right to exist as a sovereign nation, it’s about whether Ukraine has a right to be a democracy.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483936528665661446 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“This hasn’t stopped with Ukraine,” Blinken said, adding that Russia also engaged in activities which infringed upon the sovereignty of nearby Georgia and Moldova as well.

“If Russia invades and occupies Ukraine, what’s next? Certainly, Russia’s efforts to turn its neighbors into puppet states, to control their activities, to crack down on any spark of democratic expression will intensify.”