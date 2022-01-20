UK government accused of 'blackmail' to keep Johnson in power

'A number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government'

A senior Conservative lawmaker accused the British government on Thursday of intimidating and attempting to "blackmail" lawmakers who want Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of power.

Johnson faces calls to step down over a series of scandals, including admitting he attended a party at his office while Britain was under a strict Covid lockdown and lying about it to parliament.

Some younger Conservative lawmakers spearheaded attempts to unseat the Prime Minister, with opposition leaders demanding he resigns. On Wednesday, one of the party's longest-serving representatives told Johnson in parliament, "In the name of God, go."

Johnson, however, vowed to to fight on, stating he would lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, accused the government of blackmail.

"In recent days, a number of members of parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the prime minister," Wragg said in a statement before a meeting of the committee, according to Reuters.

"Moreover, the reports of which I'm aware would seem to constitute blackmail."

Johnson said in response that he saw "no evidence, heard no evidence to support any of those allegations," Reuters reported.