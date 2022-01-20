Prosecution: Norwegian mass killer Breivik has not reformed, must stay in jail

'He has demonstrated no empathy or genuine regret'

During Anders Behring Breivik's parole hearing on Thursday, a state prosecutor stated that he has not reformed during his time in prison and should be kept behind bars.

"He has demonstrated no empathy or genuine regret," Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir said in closing remarks at the end of three days in court, according to Reuters. "He continues to glorify his own role."

Breivik killed 77 people in 2011, eight with a car bomb in Oslo, then gunned down 69 more, most of them teenagers.

The prosecution provided a detailed account of the cases of 33 survivors who were shot, many of whom were hit multiple times and injured for life.

Breivik's assurances that he will no longer commit violence are simply not credible, Karlsdottir said.

"This is a PR stunt," she told the court, referring to the hearing, at the start of which on Tuesday Breivik gave a Nazi salute as he entered the courtroom.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended if he is deemed a continued threat to society. He says he hopes to be released eventually.

"I'm convinced I will be, and that I won't die in prison," Breivik said in a brief exchange with reporters after the court was adjourned on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

"I think I'll be released sometime between 2032 and 2070."

Breivik would be 91 years old by the end of 2070.